Owaisi seeks international campaign against TRF

New Delhi, May 8: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Central government to undertake an international campaign against The Resistance Front (TRF), which is the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the all-party meeting convened by the Centre, he complimented the armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor. He told media persons after the meeting that the United Nations Security Council should be urged to designate the TRF as a terrorist organisation.

He also wanted the Centre to lobby with the United States to declare the TRF a foreign terrorist organisation. “We have done a trade deal with the UK, which will bring down tariffs.

We should ask the UK to ban TRF and the UK Treasury should impose sanctions,” he said. During the meeting, Owaisi drew the government’s attention to the speech of Hafiz Abdul Raoof, son of Hafiz Abdul Saeed, delivered in PoK in February, that they will do ‘jihad’ throughout 2025. “In the name of jihad, they want to spread terror in India,” he said.

Owaisi reiterated that Pakistan should be included in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The AIMIM chief also said that the government has a golden opportunity to adopt Kashmiris while confronting Pakistan.

He urged the government to bring Kashmiris closer to it. The government should work carefully in south Kashmir, he added. “We have to bring youth closer,” he said. He demanded that those who died in Pakistan’s shelling in Poonch be declared as victims of terrorism and their families be compensated. He also demanded the rebuilding of houses damaged in Uri.

Owaisi said that Operation Sindoor was significant as Muridke and Bahawalpur, headquarters of two known terrorist organisations, were attacked. The MP also stated that the country now faced hostilities on two fronts – the LAC and the LoC. He pointed out that 50,000 troops are deployed in Galwan.

Stating that India is importing more from China than exporting there, he called for impressing China to ask Pakistan to hand over wanted terrorists to India. He appreciated the government’s reply to the OIC. Owaisi also said Turkey should be asked that when it can attack Kurd terrorists in its own country and also in Iraq and Syria, why was it questioning India over its strike.

He also said that the government should use euphoria in the country for unity and to strengthen the country. Referring to the reports of some international media that a Rafale fell in Bathinda, he said the government should ask the Indian Air Force to deny it so that it does not affect the morale and reputation of our armed forces.

