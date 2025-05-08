Thursday, May 8, 2025
NATIONAL

Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 8: Indian Railways on Thursday terminated its catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan with immediate effect after a disturbing incident on the Hemkunt Express, where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by catering staff.

The Ministry of Railways shared the update on social media platform X, stating the action followed a detailed investigation into the mishandling of the passenger. The incident took place on May 6 aboard the Hemkunt Express, which travels between Rishikesh and Katra, the base camp for the Sri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

A passenger in the Third AC coach had complained about being overcharged for water, coffee, and noodles. Although only Rail Neer water is authorised at Rs 15, he was sold another brand for Rs 20. Coffee and noodles were also priced above their official rates.

The passenger filed a complaint via the RailMadad app and later posted video footage of the incident online. The situation escalated when a group of men allegedly confronted and assaulted him in retaliation for his complaint.

The video showed the group trying to force him down from his berth and physically attacking him. He later appeared on camera with visible injuries and torn clothes. The passenger accused the staff of trying to harm him and appealed for strict action.

Responding swiftly, the Ministry of Railways imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the caterer and confirmed that an FIR had been registered by the Government Railway Police in Kathua. IRCTC also addressed the issue on X, saying it had been escalated to the authorities concerned for immediate action. The termination of the contract is part of Indian Railways’ move to ensure passenger safety and prevent overcharging and misconduct by service providers on trains.

IANS

