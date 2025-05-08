Thursday, May 8, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

US Secretary of State dials Pakistan PM on escalating tensions with India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Islamabad, May 8: United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the administration led by US President Donald Trump made a fresh attempt to de-escalate tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

During the phone call, Sharif strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes in Pakistan, which have claimed at least 31 lives and injured 57 others. “Pakistan reserves the right to act in self-defence, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter,” maintained Sharif.

As per details from the Prime Minister’s House, Sharif accused India of violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while gravely jeopardizing peace and stability in the South Asia region.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” PM house press release stated. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington is keeping a close eye on the situation and is monitoring the crisis, expressing serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia.

“To this end, he emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation,” read the PM House statement. India on Thursday said that Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles on the night of May 7-8 which were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

However, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who held a media conference alongside DGISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, rejected India’s claims. “Today, there was a political statement that yesterday night, Pakistan tried to attack Indian installations. It is not true,” said Dar.

Addressing the media, DGISPR revealed that three missiles were fired by India towards Pakistan, claiming that two missiles were deliberately targeted in India’s Punjab, while one was intercepted over Dinga, stating that its debris was picked up from DInga area near Gujranwala.

IANS

Previous article
Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted
Next article
Gautam Adani sees group’s pact to set up 5,000 MW projects in Bhutan as deepening of partnership
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Gautam Adani sees group’s pact to set up 5,000 MW projects in Bhutan as deepening of partnership

New Delhi, May 8: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said the signing of the MoU to...
NATIONAL

Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted

New Delhi, May 8: Indian Railways on Thursday terminated its catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan with immediate effect...
INTERNATIONAL

Owaisi seeks international campaign against TRF

New Delhi, May 8: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Central government to...
INTERNATIONAL

US and UK announce first of Trump’s trade deals

Washington, May 8: The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday announced a trade deal that is the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gautam Adani sees group’s pact to set up 5,000 MW projects in Bhutan as deepening of partnership

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani...

Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Indian Railways on Thursday terminated...

Owaisi seeks international campaign against TRF

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP...
Load more

Popular news

Gautam Adani sees group’s pact to set up 5,000 MW projects in Bhutan as deepening of partnership

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani...

Indian Railways terminates catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan after passenger assaulted

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: Indian Railways on Thursday terminated...

Owaisi seeks international campaign against TRF

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 8: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge