HC seeks govt report on proposal to increase cemeteries for Christians

SHILLONG, May 8: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state to file a report detailing whether it has any existing or proposed plans to increase the number of cemeteries for members of the Christian community.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, noted that the current scope of the PIL was limited to facilitating the cremation of individuals from the Khasi and Jaintia communities, as well as those embracing the Hindu religion, across Meghalaya.

The issue at hand involves the lack of crematoria and the reluctance of members of these communities to share crematoria. In its order, the HC acknowledged the government’s proposal to construct new crematoria in various regions of the state, though this would take time.

In the meantime, the HC directed the amicus curiae to hold meetings with the district magistrates and representatives from the affected communities to explore potential solutions, including the possibility of sharing crematoria.

On Thursday, N. Syngkon, amicus curiae, filed a report, stating that after holding discussions with the relevant parties, a solution had been found. It would allow members of the Khasi and Jaintia communities to share a crematorium with their Hindu counterparts by allocating separate sections of the crematorium for each community and granting each community the right to erect separate pyres in their designated areas for cremating the deceased.

The HC also took judicial notice of reports indicating that various Christian denominations are facing similar challenges with burying their dead in cemeteries. A cemetery controlled by one denomination is not permitting interment of bodies from other denominations.

“The result is that in various regions of the State, a long distance has to be covered by members of the bereaved family to perform the last rites of the dead. There is also similar need for sharing of cemetery and for allocation of new areas to be used as cemeteries for the Christian community,” the HC said, expanding the scope of the PIL to include the Christian community.

The three district councils—the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council—were made party respondents.

The amicus curiae was instructed to conduct similar meetings with the relevant district magistrates and members of the Christian community to address their concerns and file a report.

The state government was also directed to file a report on whether it has any existing or proposed plans to increase the number of cemeteries for the Christian community.