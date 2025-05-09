Friday, May 9, 2025
Wahumkhrah Riverfront Project completion likely in 10-12 mths

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 8: The first phase of the Wahumkhrah Riverfront Development Project is expected to be completed within the next 10 to 12 months.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who inspected the ongoing infrastructure development work for the project, said that the initiative is very important, keeping in mind environmental aspects, the city’s beautification efforts and the upcoming National Games.
The project involves infrastructure development along the riverfront and, most importantly, the cleanup of the river.
According to Sangma, Phase 2 will include the development of shops, eateries, parking spaces, hostel accommodations and more.
He also urged the residents to join the government in maintaining the cleanliness of rivers like Wahumkhrah.
Earlier in the day, he also inspected the newly built Polo Mall under the Smart City Project. The construction of the mall is complete, and the process is underway to rent or lease out its shops.

HC seeks govt report on proposal to increase cemeteries for Christians
Meghalaya Nuggets
