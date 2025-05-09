Friday, May 9, 2025
NATIONAL

INS Vikrant strikes Pakistan Navy bases in Karachi & Ormara

After the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Navy has now stepped into action.
The Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, stationed in the Arabian Sea, has reportedly launched missile strikes on key Pakistani naval bases, causing major destruction and panic along Pakistan’s coastline, NewsX reported.
According to defence sources, INS Vikrant has fired multiple missiles at Pakistan’s Karachi and Ormara ports.
The attacks have caused massive fires at both locations, with smoke seen billowing across the city.
Witnesses and local reports suggest that flames engulfed key parts of the Karachi port, spreading panic among residents. People living in coastal areas were seen fleeing toward inland regions to escape the chaos.
Both Karachi and Ormara are home to major Pakistani naval bases. These facilities reportedly house warships, submarines, and top military headquarters.
“INS Vikrant se Pakistan ke Karachi aur Ormara bandargah par kai missilein daagi gayi hain. Jisse dono port par bhayankar aag lag gayi hai,” said a defence official.
With the Indian Navy’s focused assault, both ports are believed to be heavily damaged. The extent of destruction at these naval bases could severely weaken Pakistan’s maritime defence capabilities. (Agencies)

Previous article
Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets
Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Night curfew clamped along int’l border

SHILLONG, May 8: The Meghalaya government has issued an order, imposing night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh international border...
NATIONAL

Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets

A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India’s counter-attack on Pakistan intensified late Thursday. Government sources confirmed...
NATIONAL

Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces

New Delhi, May 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country’s...
NATIONAL

‘Please save this country’: Pak MP weeps in Parliament

NEW DELHI, May 8: The tremors of India’s Operation Sindoor are now echoing inside the halls of Pakistan’s...

