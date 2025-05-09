Friday, May 9, 2025
NATIONAL

Pak pilot caught alive as India downs F-16, two JF-17 jets

By: Agencies

Date:

A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India’s counter-attack on Pakistan intensified late Thursday. Government sources confirmed missile strikes on multiple locations including Lahore and Islamabad.
There is no official confirmation on the identity of the captured Pakistani pilot.
India’s air defence system shot down Pakistan’s F-16 and two JF-17 aircraft after Islamabad launched attacks at multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab, government sources said.
One of the jets was reportedly downed near Pokhran’s Lathi in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer sector.
Additionally, a Pakistan Air Force AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab. (Agencies)

Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces
INS Vikrant strikes Pakistan Navy bases in Karachi & Ormara
