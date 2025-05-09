Friday, May 9, 2025
SPORTS

PBKS-DC match called off as ‘precautionary measure’

By: Agencies

Date:

Dharamshala, May 8: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday as a precautionary measure, said IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal to IANS. At the time of the game being called off, which was signalled from stadium floodlights being turned off, PBKS were 122/1 in 10.1 overs. “Yes, the match has been called off as a precautionary step, because there are some incidents which happened in Jammu, I believe. That’s what we got to know, so we thought it’s wise to call off the game,” said Dhumal to IANS from Dharamshala.
This agency understands that fans and both teams have started to be evacuated from the HPCA stadium by the tournament and local authorities due to security reasons. The development happened after Jammu had a complete blackout, with reports of civilians witnessing missile streaks in the sky and drone attacks happening from Pakistan.
A full blackout has been observed in Baramulla and Pathankot, while Chandigarh has also been signalled for a complete blackout. In the match that started after an hour’s delay, Prabhsimran Singh (50 not out) and Priyansh Arya (70) shared a rollicking 122-run opening stand.
Brief scores
PBKS: 122/1 in 10.5 overs (Priyansh Arya 70, Prabhsimran Singh 50 not out; T Nataraja 1-4) vs DC. (IANS)

 

