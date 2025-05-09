RCB aim to seal play-off spot against under-pressure LSG

Lucknow, May 8: Royal Challengers Bengaluru would look to secure play-off qualification while the struggling Lucknow Super Giants will aim to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Pressure is mounting on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant with every passing game, with his lack of runs coinciding with the team’s slide in the business end of the tournament.

LSG have lost four of their last five games and can only reach 16 points if they win their remaining three games. 18 is a much safer number in the play-offs race and RCB would back themselves to get there after winning five of their last six games.

Pant, who became the highest-paid player at the IPL auction, has had a season to forget thus far. He has tried batting at different positions but consistency has eluded him. His strike rate of 99.92 sums up his struggles this season.

LSG have relied heavily on their top three, including Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, but that will to have change if they are to go deep in the tournament. (PTI)

Match starts at 7.30 pm