Friday, May 9, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi takes stock of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in huddle with Doval, 3 service chiefs, veterans

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs in the backdrop of the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Apart from discussing the future course, PM Modi is believed to have discussed the continuous violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan in the sectors along the Line of Control and the border.

The PM’s engagement with military commanders and strategists also involved an extensive interaction with veterans. Those who took part in the discussions included former Air Force Chiefs, Army Chiefs, and Navy Chiefs, sources said. Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces briefed media persons about the violation of airspace by Pakistan on Thursday night and the forceful response given by the Indian side.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said Pakistan’s army fired around 300-400 drones on the intervening nights of May 8 and May 9 at about 36 locations along the Western border. The drones are apparently Turkey-made.

However, evidence to this effect is awaited. “The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusion was to attempt infiltration and test India’s air defence system and collect intelligence,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a special press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

On Thursday night, Pakistan targeted multiple cities, including military installations, with a volley of drones and missile attacks, however, all were repulsed by India’s robust air defence system, and this left the Pakistani Army flustered and panicky.

The women officers of the Indian Armed Forces informed that the forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done; however, “initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones”.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said: “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. It also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control.

However, all their attempts were neutralised by us via kinetic and non-kinetic means.” India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

IANS

Previous article
Operation Sindoor: How India aced diplomatic battle after hitting terror hubs inside Pakistan
Next article
Pakistan used civilian airliner as shield, didn’t close civil airspace: Centre
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with the...
NATIONAL

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has emerged as another contentious issue in Bangladesh. Some sources...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday convened a high-level meeting with the Managing Directors...
NATIONAL

New low even for Pakistan: India hits out at Islamabad for targetting religious places

New Delhi, May 9: As Pakistani troops continued resorting to heavy mortar shelling on the Indian side along...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

NATIONAL 0
London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has...

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

Popular news

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

NATIONAL 0
London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has...

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge