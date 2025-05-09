Friday, May 9, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Pakistan used civilian airliner as shield, didn’t close civil airspace: Centre

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 9: The Centre, briefing the nation over Pakistan’s repeated airspace aggression after the dismantling of terror infrastructure on its soil, said on Friday that the neighbouring nation was using civilian flights as ‘cover’ and it didn’t even close the civilian airspace despite launching an attack on India.

“Pakistan’s irresponsible behaviour has again come to the fore. It did not close its civil airspace despite launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 8.30 hours in the evening,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told the press, during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” she said. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also held up a printout of the screenshot of flight-tracking data from the time of the drone attack.

She said that the airspace on the Indian side was absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, civil airlines kept flying on the air route between Karachi and Lahore.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added: “Indian Air Force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response thus ensuring the safety of international civil carriers.” She also informed that the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure and one Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was also directed towards Bhatinda military station, but that was foiled.

Responding to Pakistan’s brazen attack, India launched armed drones at four air defence sites and one drone also destroyed an AD (air defence) radar system there. Sharing details about last night’s provocation by Pakistan, the officers said that more than 300-400 drones were directed across the border at about 36 locations, but all that were successfully negated and neutralised by the forces.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi takes stock of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in huddle with Doval, 3 service chiefs, veterans
Next article
Revealed: Pakistan fired 300-400 ‘Turkish’ drones, tried to infiltrate 36 locations
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with the...
NATIONAL

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has emerged as another contentious issue in Bangladesh. Some sources...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday convened a high-level meeting with the Managing Directors...
NATIONAL

New low even for Pakistan: India hits out at Islamabad for targetting religious places

New Delhi, May 9: As Pakistani troops continued resorting to heavy mortar shelling on the Indian side along...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

NATIONAL 0
London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has...

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

Popular news

If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

NATIONAL 0
London/New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....

Rakhine Corridor — Yunus regime sacrificing Bangladesh’s sovereignty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: The proposed 'Rakhine Corridor' has...

FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9: Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge