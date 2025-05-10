Saturday, May 10, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian Railways suspends night operations in border areas of Jammu, Punjab

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 10: In a security move prompted by escalating tensions with Pakistan, Indian Railways has decided to halt night-time train operations in the border areas of Jammu and Punjab.

The decision affects regions close to the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), including Amritsar, Bathinda, Firozpur, and Jammu. According to official sources, trains that were earlier scheduled to pass through these areas at night will now be rescheduled to operate during daylight hours.

Additionally, certain short-distance trains operating in these sensitive zones will be cancelled until further notice. This precautionary measure comes in the wake of increased military activity along the border. The government has said that the Pakistan military has been mobilising troops into forward positions, raising concerns of further escalation. In response, Indian armed forces have heightened their operational readiness.

More than 15 trains are expected to be affected by the rescheduling, Railways officials said. However, to mitigate passenger inconvenience, Indian Railways will operate special trains during the day to maintain connectivity in these regions. Daytime train services on existing schedules will continue without disruption.

The decision to halt night operations follows reports of blackout orders in border areas to prevent potential targeting of civilian infrastructure during the night. Intelligence inputs suggest that the risk of Pakistani drone activity and artillery shelling remains high.

At a Press briefing on India’s military preparedness under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, said, “The Pakistan military has been observed moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately.”

Wing Commander Singh also detailed recent hostilities along the LoC. She said, “Pakistan has attempted multiple airspace intrusions using drones and has conducted heavy shelling targeting civilian areas using high-calibre RT guns. This has resulted in casualties and damage to infrastructure. Intense exchanges of artillery and small arms fire have been ongoing in sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor.”

IANS

Previous article
Delhi CM takes stock of emergency preparedness of hospitals, fire service
Next article
Operation Sindoor: Five terrorists, among India’s most wanted, killed in May 7 military strikes
