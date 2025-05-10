Saturday, May 10, 2025
NATIONAL

Delhi CM takes stock of emergency preparedness of hospitals, fire service

New Delhi, May 10:  Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday assessed the preparedness of hospitals, the fire department and other government agencies to deal with an emergency in the backdrop of the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Addressing the high-level review meeting, CM Gupta instructed officials to ensure availability of ambulances and adequate storage of medicines and materials. She also issued instructions to ensure power backup in Intensive Care Units and to cancel the leave of medical and paramedical staff and prepare duty rosters.

Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were directed to identify shelters and sensitise Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for emergency deployment and coordination with the armed forces, Indian Railways and airport authorities. In a post on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, “The Power Department was directed to be prepared in case of power outage and ensure backup power supply for essential services.

The Home and Police departments were ordered to maintain operational readiness and security for uninterrupted supply of water and electricity.” She said civic agencies like PWD, MCD and NDMC were instructed to prepare a list of contractors and machinery ready for infrastructure construction in case of emergency.

The DTC and DMRC were also asked to prepare route maps and fleet management for emergency planning and evacuation, she said. On Saturday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Medical Superintendents (MS) of various government hospitals to review the current condition, needs, and challenges of hospitals to ensure better healthcare services. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present in the meeting.

CM Gupta stated that the Delhi Government’s foremost commitment was to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to every citizen of the national Capital. She emphasised that the government was not only strengthening hospital infrastructure but also working to bring healthcare services closer to homes.

During the meeting, discussions were held on medicine shortages and supply status in hospitals, implementation preparedness for Central Government health schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana for senior citizens, and Arogya Mandir for comprehensive care, general hospital maintenance, and online systems for OPD/IPD registrations.

IANS

