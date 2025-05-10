Saturday, May 10, 2025
Missile-like object falls into Srinagar’s Dal Lake, drone shot down over Srinagar airfield

By: Agencies

Srinagar/Jammu, May 10: A missile-like object dropped into Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Saturday as loud explosions rocked the city. Officials said that a missile-like object fell into Dal Lake this morning.

The object’s debris has been recovered and is being analysed, the officials added. Another suspicious object was recovered from the Lasjan area of Srinagar, and the same is also being analysed.

Loud explosions continued to rock Srinagar and Jammu cities as people started panicking and asking about these explosions. Five people, including Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri and a woman identified as Rashida Bi were among the five killed persons by indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.

One person identified as Ashok Kumar was killed by a splinter in the R.S. Pura area of Jammu. Two residents of Bihar, including a two-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man, were also killed in the Mendhar area of Poonch district. Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said on X, “Reviewed security situation in the border districts. Anguished by the loss of lives due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

We have lost brave citizens, including our ADDC Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.” A drone was shot down by the air-defence system at the old airfield in Srinagar on Saturday as the city was rocked by massive blasts, officials said. Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around noon, they said. The officials said a drone hovering over the old airfield, also called the “technical” airport, was shot down by the air defence system.

Further details were awaited, they added. Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on X, “Even though initially U.S. Vice President Vance stated that America wouldn’t intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan – now in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reached out to the Pakistani Army Chief, urging de-escalation.

India, as the world’s largest democracy and now as an emerging power/ the most populous nation, with a rapidly growing economy ranked third globally, must not rely on inconsistent international support. Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate. The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes.”

IANS

Malicious misinformation campaign: Centre shreds Pak’s tissue of lies claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian air bases
‘Operation Sindoor’ has raised the cost of supporting terrorism for Pakistan, says Retd Lt. Gen Dua
