World Watch

Pentagon orders removal up to 1,000 trans troop

Washington, May 9: The Pentagon is set to remove up to 1,000 openly identifying transgender service members from the military and allow others 30 days to self-identify. This move follows a Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to enforce a ban on transgender individuals in the military. The Defence Department will then review medical records to identify those who haven’t come forward. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the department is leaving wokeness and weakness behind and is leaving pronouns behind. Medical records will show those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, who will be involuntarily forced out of the service. As of December 9, 2024, there were 4,240 troops diagnosed with gender dysphoria in active duty, National Guard, and Reserve. The memo released on Thursday mirrors one sent out in February, but action was stalled by several lawsuits. (AP)

6 troops dead in Sri lanka helicopter crash

Colombo, May 9: A military helicopter crashed into a reservoir in Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six armed forces personnel. Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 crashed into the reservoir in the north central region of Maduru Oya, the Ministry of Defence said. The helicopter was on the way for a demonstration at a passing out parade of the Army’s Special Forces brigade. Among the dead are two Air Force and four special forces soldiers. Sri Lanka Air Force said a nine-member panel has been appointed to probe the crash. (PTI)

Pak woman officer held for criticising army, govt

Lahore, May 9: A woman government officer in Pakistan was arrested on Friday for criticising the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government in a WhatsApp group, amid the military conflict with India. According to the FIR, the National Cyber Crime Agency has booked and arrested National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) officer Hina Sheikh for passing derogatory remarks about the Pakistan Army (for its role in military conflict with India) and government of Pakistan in a WhatsApp group under sections 20, 24, 24(A), 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The FIR further says the woman officer in question incited the general public against the Pakistan Army and the state. The alleged posts made by Hina are “a mischievous act of subversion to create rift between institutions of the state and general public to harm the state of Pakistan and the reputation of the Pakistan Army.” It says Hina induced the general public to commit offences against the state on the ground of spreading anarchy, division in the social fabric, and hatred between the people of Pakistan. The Sharif government recently arrested several social media vloggers, journalists, civil society members and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activists under PECA for critical posts against the Pakistan Army and the government. (PTI)