Sunday, May 11, 2025
Any future terror act will be considered ‘act of war’: India

By: Agencies

NEW DELHI, May 10: The government decided on Saturday that India will treat any future act of terror on its soil as an “act of war” and respond accordingly, top official sources said in a warning to Pakistan that came ahead of the announcement of an understanding between the two countries to end the military action which started after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
With this decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to draw a red line against terror incidents and makes clear that it will follow a similar military response as it has after the Pahalgam incident if terrorists linked to Pakistan target India again.
The government’s decision formalises India’s firm response to any future act of terror.
A top government source said, “Any future act of terror in India will be considered an act of war against the country and will be responded to accordingly.”
An “act of war” under international law refers to a country’s hostile action against another, giving the aggrieved nation a legitimate ground to target the aggressor. (PTI)

UN Secretary General welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire
Chronology of ceasefire
