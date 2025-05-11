Chronology of ceasefire

Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance, engaging with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Midday: President Trump announces a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan via his Truth Social platform, crediting successful U.S. mediation efforts.

Afternoon: Both nations confirm the ceasefire agreement, effective from 5:00 PM IST, aiming to halt hostilities across land, air, and sea.

Evening: Explosions and artillery fire are reported in Kashmir, including Srinagar and Jammu, just hours after the ceasefire takes effect. India accuses Pakistan of violations, while Pakistan denies involvement and reiterates its commitment to the truce.