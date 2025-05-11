Conrad meets Rajnath, raises key issues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday, where he briefed the senior cabinet member on key issues concerning Meghalaya and conveyed the state’s gratitude and prayers for the Indian armed forces.

The meeting, held during Sangma’s official engagements in the national capital, highlighted Meghalaya’s ongoing dialogue with the Centre on matters of strategic importance and regional development.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister took to social media to share details of the interaction. Sangma posted: “Called on Hon’ble Union Defence Minister, Shri @rajnathsingh ji in New Delhi. Briefed him and thanked him for his support to our state.

Also carried a prayer message from Meghalaya for our Armed Forces defending our nation on the frontline. May God protect them.”

While the Chief Minister did not disclose the specifics of the briefing, it is understood that topics such as border security, the welfare of defence personnel from the region, and infrastructure requirements may have been part of the discussion.

Sangma’s visit to Delhi is part of a broader series of engagements with Union ministries as Meghalaya continues to seek greater support for its developmental priorities and reinforce its role in national security deliberations.