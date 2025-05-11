Sunday, May 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Conrad meets Rajnath, raises key issues

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, May 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday, where he briefed the senior cabinet member on key issues concerning Meghalaya and conveyed the state’s gratitude and prayers for the Indian armed forces.
The meeting, held during Sangma’s official engagements in the national capital, highlighted Meghalaya’s ongoing dialogue with the Centre on matters of strategic importance and regional development.
Later in the day, the Chief Minister took to social media to share details of the interaction. Sangma posted: “Called on Hon’ble Union Defence Minister, Shri @rajnathsingh ji in New Delhi. Briefed him and thanked him for his support to our state.
Also carried a prayer message from Meghalaya for our Armed Forces defending our nation on the frontline. May God protect them.”
While the Chief Minister did not disclose the specifics of the briefing, it is understood that topics such as border security, the welfare of defence personnel from the region, and infrastructure requirements may have been part of the discussion.
Sangma’s visit to Delhi is part of a broader series of engagements with Union ministries as Meghalaya continues to seek greater support for its developmental priorities and reinforce its role in national security deliberations.

Previous article
Mukhim calls out Centre, Manipur over ethnic strife
Next article
Governor exhorts all faith leaders to stand with nation
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India says otherwise New Delhi/Washington, May 10: India and Pakistan on...
NATIONAL

Chronology of ceasefire

Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice...
MEGHALAYA

Pak violates ceasefire

New Delhi, May 10: Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions,...
NATIONAL

Any future terror act will be considered ‘act of war’: India

NEW DELHI, May 10: The government decided on Saturday that India will treat any future act of terror...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India...

Chronology of ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President...

Pak violates ceasefire

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, May 10: Hours after India and Pakistan...
Load more

Popular news

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India...

Chronology of ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President...

Pak violates ceasefire

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, May 10: Hours after India and Pakistan...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge