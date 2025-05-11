Governor exhorts all faith leaders to stand with nation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 10: In a show of unity, Governor CH Vijayashankar has exhorted members of all faiths in Meghalaya to stand in solidarity with the nation with a spirit of unity.

Addressing the gathering of all faith leaders in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor strongly condemned terrorism, both in India and globally, and lauded the spiritual leaders for their collective support of the nation.

Governor Vijayashankar, in these sensitive times, has emphasised the vital role that faith leaders and community representatives play in fostering social cohesion and maintaining calm. He has appealed to every citizen, regardless of religious or cultural background, to stand united in upholding the principles of mutual respect, patriotism, and national integrity.

The Governor assured that all necessary measures were being taken to maintain law and order in Meghalaya and reiterated that India’s strength lies in its diversity and democratic values, and that the message of peace must prevail above all.

The all faith leaders and officials collectively condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended their unwavering support to the Indian armed forces for their decisive response under ‘Operation Sindoor’. The religious leaders, in a unified voice, pledged their support to the Union government and expressed hope for peace and harmony to prevail across the region. All the members along with officials and the Governor honoured the martyr of deadly Pahalgam terror attack by maintaining a two-minute silence.

The gathering comprised representatives of several prominent religious organisations, including Naba Bhattacharjee, vice president of Meghalaya All Faiths Forum and president of Central Puja Committee, Shillong; Rev Ellizer N Sangma, Pastor of Garo Baptist Church; Rev GPL Gadew, Presbyterian Church, Shillong; Ganesh Dkhar, member of Seng Khasi; Sayidullah Nongrum, president of Meghalaya Muslim Forum; Dr Shngain Pyrbot, general secretary, Seinraij, Shillong; Father Staibok Warjri from Catholic Community on behalf of Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh; besides representatives of Presbyterian Church in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, Garo Baptist Church, Ramakrishna Mission, and the Archdiocese of Shillong.

The meeting was virtually attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stressed the importance of national unity, stating that it is the nation that comes first. He conveyed the government’s appreciation to the Governor and all attendees for their presence.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Power Minister AT Mondal besides others also spoke at the gathering.