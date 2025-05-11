Sunday, May 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Pak violates ceasefire

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 10: Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad of breaching it.
In a media briefing close to midnight, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to address these violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.
This came around five hours after the foreign secretary announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.
In a short announcement, Misri told the media at 6 pm that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.
The decision by India and Pakistan on stopping military actions was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a social media post, while claiming that the talks between the two sides were mediated by America.
Top government sources, however, clearly said the outcome was the result of direct engagement between Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with “no pre conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues”.
In the late night press conference, the foreign secretary said Pakistan violated the understanding and that the armed forces had been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” he said.
“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” Misri said. “The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” he added.
The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation, the foreign secretary said.
“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he added.
“The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
70 students from Meghalaya evacuated from northern India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India says otherwise New Delhi/Washington, May 10: India and Pakistan on...
NATIONAL

Chronology of ceasefire

Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice...
NATIONAL

Any future terror act will be considered ‘act of war’: India

NEW DELHI, May 10: The government decided on Saturday that India will treat any future act of terror...
MEGHALAYA

70 students from Meghalaya evacuated from northern India

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 10: Around 70 students from Meghalaya, who are pursuing their studies in Punjab and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India...

Chronology of ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President...

Any future terror act will be considered ‘act of war’: India

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 10: The government decided on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India...

Chronology of ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Early Morning: U.S.-mediated negotiations reportedly intensify overnight, involving President...

Any future terror act will be considered ‘act of war’: India

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, May 10: The government decided on Saturday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge