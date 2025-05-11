70 students from Meghalaya evacuated from northern India

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 10: Around 70 students from Meghalaya, who are pursuing their studies in Punjab and Haryana, have been accommodated at Meghalaya House in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that, in light of the prevailing situation between India and Pakistan, arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of students from the state. “As of this morning, about 70 students from Meghalaya studying in Punjab and Haryana have been accommodated in Meghalaya House, Delhi. We are expecting more students who are still on their way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Students’ Welfare Association, Delhi, has extended its support and assistance to all students from Meghalaya who are currently in transit or have already arrived in the capital from the affected regions.