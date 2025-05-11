Truce! India, Pak agree to ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire

Trump claims US mediation result of direct talks; India says otherwise

New Delhi/Washington, May 10: India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full scale war.

The development was first announced by US President Donald Trump who claimed that the two countries have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after US mediation.

Top government sources, however, clearly said that the bilateral understanding was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with “no pre conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues.”

US mediation?

The announcement by Trump came after Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

The decision that India and Pakistan reached an understanding was first made public by President Trump in a surprise announcement in a post on Truth Social. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE (sic),” he said. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter! (sic)” Trump added.

In a short announcement after Trump’s remarks, Foreign Secretary Misri said the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.

“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today,” Misri told the media at around 6 pm.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today,” he said.

Talks on May 12

Military officials from both countries are scheduled to hold further talks on May 12 to discuss measures to sustain peace and prevent further violations.

Foreign secretary Misri said instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding and that the DGMOs of the two sides will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours.

The understanding by India and Pakistan on stopping military actions came hours after their militaries targeted each other’s installations in a phase that marked the most severe confrontation following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched on May 7 targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir(PoK). The operation was launched in a strong retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The India-Pakistan decision came following diplomatic overdrive by the Group of Seven (G7) and several countries including the US, China and Saudi Arabia, urging both sides to deescalate the conflict.

The sources cited above said India’s punitive measures announced against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack will remain in place. India announced the measures on April 23, a day after the terror attack.

Situation remains fluid

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, the situation on the ground remains tense and uncertain in view of the sporadic reports of explosions and artillery fire in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the hours following the ceasefire declaration.

These have raised concerns about potential violations and the fragility of the truce. Both nations have accused each other of breaching the agreement, underscoring the volatility of the region.

With military officials expected to meet for further talks, the international community continues to urge restraint and a sustained commitment to peace.