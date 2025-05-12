Monday, May 12, 2025
11 five-star hotels for Guwahati in the pipeline: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 12: Guwahati is set to become a hub of global hospitality, with 11 five-star hotels in the pipeline to cater to the huge demand in the region, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Among the hospitality projects, two “unique and different” Marriott International properties, the bhoomi poojan for which was performed here on Monday, are coming up in the city, the chief minister told mediapersons.

“Besides, two Taj hotels will be set up in Guwahati Aerocity, while a Lemon Tree Hotel is coming up on the National Highway,” Sarma said on the sidelines of the bhumi poojan ceremony of Marriott Resort and Spa near LGBI Airport here.

The Marriott property, he said, would spread across a huge area of 76 bighas, and would therefore be unique and different from other hospitality projects.

On the other hand, the Radisson Blu Hotel here, he informed, would be expanded with the addition of 100 more rooms.

“A Taj Hotel will come up in place of Vivanta at Khanapara, while four more Marriott hotels will also be set up in the city,” the chief minister said.

Later, taking to his official social media platform, Sarma stated that the MoUs for the upcoming hospitality projects, worth Rs 500 crore, were signed during the Advantage Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit here in February this year, and work has begun in just three months.

