Monday, May 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Open access fuel farm at Guwahati international airport

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 12: The Guwahati International Airport Limited, the operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, on Monday, commissioned an open access fuel farm and aircraft fueling facility, marking a significant milestone in enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainable aviation practices at the airport.

A spokesperson of the LGBI airport has said that the open access fuel farm and aircraft refueling facility have been developed by acquiring the assets of various oil marketing companies operating at the airport.

She said that over the next 24 months, a jet fuel storage facility featuring a state-of-the-art hydrant refueling system would be commissioned at the airside. This new development at LGBI Airport would avoid duplication of infrastructure and equipment due to the presence of a common carrier of fuel, offering economies of scale through the low cost of infrastructure.

The open access model would increase competition, reduce costs, and lower the entry barrier for new players, the official said. She added that the hydrant system envisages an efficient and safe aircraft refueling process and added that overall, the open access fuel farm streamlines fuel handling processes and offers scope to increase the efficiency of operations.

“The commissioning of the open access fuel farm and aircraft fueling facility at LGBI Airport is a significant step forward in the airport’s journey towards becoming a leading aviation hub,” the spokesperson said.

According to the official, this development not only enhances the airport’s operational capabilities but also underscores its commitment to sustainable and efficient aviation practices.

As the airport continues to evolve, it stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in the aviation industry. Open access fuel farm is a unique fueling system at airports that provides a level playing field to oil marketing companies (OMC), allowing them to supply fuel to airlines based on their agreements.

This leads to overall optimisation in the jet fuel handling supply chain. It removes entry barriers for new oil marketers and widens the choice for airlines to select the OMC of their choice for refueling.

The Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

The GIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a concession agreement of 50 years. AAHL aims to converge India’s biggest cities in a hub and spoke model through the Group’s proven strength in developing and managing complex transport and logistics hubs.

The LGBI Airport, known as Guwahati Airport, is the primary international airport in northeast India, located in Borjhar, nearly 26 km from Guwahati, Assam’s main city and commercial hub.

Named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations. The Guwahati Airport offers a range of services, including retail outlets, dining options, lounges, and business facilities, ensuring a comfortable experience for travellers.

IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh: Prominent author slams Yunus for inefficiency
Next article
11 five-star hotels for Guwahati in the pipeline: Himanta
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

New Delhi, May 12: India launched a decisive counter-strike against terrorist camps along the Line of Control in...
INTERNATIONAL

Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terror: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12:  In his first televised address since India launched cruise missile strikes on terror facilities...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh: Yunus government bans former PM Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, its affiliates

Dhaka, May 12: The interim government of Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus on Monday issued a gazette notification banning...
NATIONAL

Nagaland University research scholar awarded fellowship by Norwegian Embassy

Guwahati, May 12: A Ph.D scholar from Nagaland University has won the support of the Norwegian Embassy in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: India launched a decisive counter-strike...

Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terror: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12:  In his first televised address...

Bangladesh: Yunus government bans former PM Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, its affiliates

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 12: The interim government of Bangladesh under...
Load more

Popular news

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: India launched a decisive counter-strike...

Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terror: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12:  In his first televised address...

Bangladesh: Yunus government bans former PM Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, its affiliates

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 12: The interim government of Bangladesh under...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge