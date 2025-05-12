Dhar trashes HNLC claims as baseless

SHILLONG, May 11: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Sunday dismissed as “false and baseless” the claims of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) that he had provided financial support to the banned outfit in the past.

Dhar, who could not respond earlier as he was out of station, told reporters upon his return that the claims made by the outfit appeared to be politically motivated.

He said some statements made by certain political leaders recently were part of a coordinated attempt to tarnish his image.

“The more people try to spread negativity about me, the more God will bless me, my party, and the government,” Dhar said.

Asked if he is open to a probe, he noted that the claims were made by a banned organisation and cautioned against setting a precedent of investigating such claims.

“How will the government function effectively if we spend our time investigating claims and allegations made by banned outfits?” he asked.

He also said that the demand of opposition parties for his removal from the cabinet was on expected lines.

“I am not bothered by this baseless allegation. I am here to serve the people, not terrorists. I have been an MLA for 17 years, and I love my people. I promise to work even harder for the welfare of the state,” he said.

To a query, he said there could be a “political hand” in the claims made by the HNLC in light of the statements made by some political parties.

“I have seen many people trying to spread negativity about me, but I am not worried. My priority is to focus on the development of the state and take it to greater heights. This is also the focus of the MDA government,” he emphasised.

On the possibility of taking legal recourse, Dhar said he would study the matter carefully given that the claims originated from a banned organization. “If I am able to identify those behind this political propaganda, I may file an FIR,” he added.

VPP resents govt inaction

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) slammed the state government for its alleged lukewarm response to the matter.

Stating that the government responded with a half-hearted statement, neither denying it nor making a commitment to investigation, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said, “We had mentioned in our press statement that this is a very serious matter. A serious allegation levelled by an outfit against the Deputy Chief Minister is not a matter of joke. The government needs to look into it with utmost seriousness and he (Dhar) should be dropped from the Cabinet.”

“If the government is serious at all in dealing with insurgent groups and issuing directives and warning to those funding the organisation, the same yardstick should be applied to all, be it a minister or anyone, and the person should be brought to book,” Basaiawmoit insisted.

The VPP, which has already demanded a probe into the case by the National Investigation Agency and Dhar’s removal from the cabinet, said the matter will not die down in silence.

“We will pursue this matter till we reach the logical end,” Basaiawmoit said.