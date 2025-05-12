Conrad urges Edn min to allot CUET centres within state

SHILLONG, May 11: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review and reallocate CUET (UG) 2025 centres for Meghalaya candidates within the state.

Sangma on Sunday urged Pradhan to consider postponing or deferring the examination for Meghalaya students this year until adequate and accessible infrastructure is ensured.

“This appeal arises from a collective sense of urgency among our youth and I trust that your office will give it the serious consideration it deserves,” Sangma said.

The issue concerns the inadequate availability of examination centres within Meghalaya, with many students being allotted centres in distant locations such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Kolkata. This has placed an undue burden on many students, especially those from financially constrained backgrounds, who are now compelled to bear significant travel and accommodation costs, he pointed out.

Sangma said that this situation has emerged despite repeated appeals and past assurances regarding the availability of sufficient centres within the state.

The Meghalaya government has consistently extended full support to the NTA by identifying potential centres and offering administrative cooperation, he said.

“We have also constituted a state-level committee, along with district-level committees, to facilitate the smooth conduct of NTA examinations in Meghalaya. Despite these efforts, the present allocation scenario remains a cause of distress,” he added.