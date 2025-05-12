Monday, May 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Conrad urges Edn min to allot CUET centres within state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 11: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review and reallocate CUET (UG) 2025 centres for Meghalaya candidates within the state.
Sangma on Sunday urged Pradhan to consider postponing or deferring the examination for Meghalaya students this year until adequate and accessible infrastructure is ensured.
“This appeal arises from a collective sense of urgency among our youth and I trust that your office will give it the serious consideration it deserves,” Sangma said.
The issue concerns the inadequate availability of examination centres within Meghalaya, with many students being allotted centres in distant locations such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Kolkata. This has placed an undue burden on many students, especially those from financially constrained backgrounds, who are now compelled to bear significant travel and accommodation costs, he pointed out.
Sangma said that this situation has emerged despite repeated appeals and past assurances regarding the availability of sufficient centres within the state.
The Meghalaya government has consistently extended full support to the NTA by identifying potential centres and offering administrative cooperation, he said.
“We have also constituted a state-level committee, along with district-level committees, to facilitate the smooth conduct of NTA examinations in Meghalaya. Despite these efforts, the present allocation scenario remains a cause of distress,” he added.

Previous article
NEHU speaks out against dual affiliation for colleges
Next article
Dhar trashes HNLC claims as baseless
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP questions need for all-party panel on railway projects

SHILLONG, May 11: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has justified its decision to opt out of...
MEGHALAYA

Dhar trashes HNLC claims as baseless

SHILLONG, May 11: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Sunday dismissed as “false and baseless” the claims of...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU speaks out against dual affiliation for colleges

Shillong, May 11: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has clarified that its Act does not allow any college...
SPORTS

IPL likely to resume on May 16

Final could be moved out of Kolkata New Delhi, May 11: Suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP questions need for all-party panel on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 11: The Voice of the People Party...

Dhar trashes HNLC claims as baseless

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 11: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on...

NEHU speaks out against dual affiliation for colleges

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has...
Load more

Popular news

VPP questions need for all-party panel on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 11: The Voice of the People Party...

Dhar trashes HNLC claims as baseless

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 11: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on...

NEHU speaks out against dual affiliation for colleges

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge