Monday, May 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

End of an era: Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 12: Indian cricket stalwart and former captain Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month’s five-match Test series against England.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

In less than a week, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the longest format of the game which will leave the Indian team without much experience in the batting department. Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been a cornerstone of India’s red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad. Kohli will bid adieu to his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 51 half-centuries. He hangs up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Kohli’s 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful India batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). Kohli also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian. He also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons. The right-handed batter previously announced his retirement from the T20I format after India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. The 36-year-old will now only feature in ODI cricket for India.

IANS

Previous article
Security forces maintain high vigil as calm prevails on LoC, international border
Next article
FIIs to resume equity purchases in India as bulls roar: Analysts
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday expressed willingness to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart,...
INTERNATIONAL

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to India for offering a Government Treasury Bill of $50...
NATIONAL

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a statue of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in...
NATIONAL

Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border

New Delhi, May 12: The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge