Monday, May 12, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

FIIs to resume equity purchases in India as bulls roar: Analysts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, May 12: The ceasefire between India and Pakistan has paved the way for a sharp rally in the market and with this, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are likely to resume their equity purchases in India, analysts said on Monday.

Sensex and Nifty surged more than 2.7 per cent in the morning trade. According to market watchers, the prime mover of the rally will now be the FII buying, which has been sustained for 16 continuous days except last Friday when the conflict escalated.

“Domestic macros like expectations of high GDP growth and revival of earnings growth in FY26 and declining inflation and interest rates augur well for the resumption of a rally in the market,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

FIIs favour large caps like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Bharti, Ultratech, M&M and Eicher. Midcap IT and digital stocks are other segments to watch. Pharma stocks may come under near-term pressure from US President Donald Trump’s latest announcement regarding reducing prices of drugs in the US.

“There are rumours of impending US deal with China on trade but details are yet to come. If a deal materialises that would be good for the global economy,” said Vijayakumar. The hallmark of FPI investment in recent days has been the sustained buying by FIIs. FIIs bought equity through the exchanges consecutively for 16 trading days ending 8th May for a cumulative amount of Rs 48,533 crore.

“They sold for Rs 3,798 crore on 9th May when the India-Pak conflict got escalated. Now that ceasefire has been declared, FIIs are likely to resume their equity purchases in India,” said analysts. It is important to understand that FIIs were continuous sellers in India in the first three months of this year.

The big selling began in January (Rs 78,027 crore) when the dollar index peaked at 111 in mid-January. Thereafter, the intensity of selling declined. FIIs turned buyers in April with a buy figure of Rs 4,243 crore.

IANS

Previous article
End of an era: Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket
Next article
Deeply moved to see people in Vietnam pray at Buddhist relics sent from India, says EAM Jaishankar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday expressed willingness to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart,...
INTERNATIONAL

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to India for offering a Government Treasury Bill of $50...
NATIONAL

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a statue of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in...
NATIONAL

Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border

New Delhi, May 12: The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge