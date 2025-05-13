Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Pakistan FM says ceasefire could be under threat if India refuses to reverse IWT suspension

By: Agencies

Islamabad, May 13: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan could be under threat if New Delhi continues to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance and tries to divert Pakistan’s water.

Dar’s statement comes after the two sides announced a ceasefire and agreed to continue it during the first phase of the direct communication at Director General Military Operations (DGMO) level hotline contact on Monday.

Speaking to CNN, Ishaq Dar said that while he welcomes the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, after major military operations by both sides on each other’s respective territories, the water issue needs to be resolved soon.

Dar said the potential of the ceasefire to hold would come under question again if India refuses to reverse its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). “The National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan declared that if this treaty (Indus Waters Treaty) is tampered, if the water is diverted, if the water is stopped, it will be treated as an act of war,” said Dar.

“We want to take the whole process forward in an honourable way, with dignity for both sides, and resolve through a composite dialogue, the issues which will give on a long-term basis, this region, peace and security”, he added.

The treaty was suspended by New Delhi following the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. India also took several other measures, including closure of trade and borders with Pakistan, expelling diplomats from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, and suspending visas of Pakistani nationals in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Monday night, made it clear that his government will, in the coming days, “measure every step of Pakistan” on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan will adopt ahead on curbing cross-border terrorism.

“The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India’s stand is very clear… Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together…. Water and blood cannot flow together,” the Indian Prime Minister said while signalling that there was no plan to reverse the decision on the Indus Waters Treaty suspension.

After the first DGMO level contact between India and Pakistan, it would be interesting to see the agenda of talks during the second phase of direct communication, expected to happen in the coming days. The Indus Water Treaty, which was signed in 1960, governs the sharing of the waters of six rivers — Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — between India and Pakistan.

