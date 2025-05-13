Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Rupali Ganguly becomes first celebrity to call for Turkey boycott amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

By: Agencies

Mumbai, May 13: Television star Rupali Ganguly has become the first Indian celebrity to publicly call for a boycott of Turkey, urging fellow celebrities, influencers, and travelers to cancel their bookings to the country.

Taking to social media, the Anupamaa actress made a strong appeal, stating that this is the least that can be done as Indians in response to ongoing rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Rupali wrote on her X handle, “Can we please cancel our bookings for Turkey. This is my request to all Indian Celebs/Influencers/Travellers. This is the least we can do as Indians. #BoycottTurkey.”

Her post quickly sparked conversations online, with many applauding her for taking a bold stand. One user commented on Ganguly’s post, “Absolutely! If we’re serious about standing against terror, Indigo and all Indian airlines must immediately suspend flights to Turkey. We can’t let our hard-earned money fund those who support attacks on our soldiers. #BoycottTurkey — let’s make it loud and clear.”

Another said, “done cancelled my family trip.” On May 9, Television actor Kushal Tandon’s parents showed their support for the growing calls to boycott Turkey, following the country’s stance in favor of Pakistan after India’s Operation Sindoor.

His mother, Sandhya Tandon, decided to cancel her planned trip to Turkey with friends, despite the financial loss involved due to non-refundable bookings. The actor wrote on his Instagram, “My mom and her friends were planning to go next month, and now they have cancelled their whole trip, even with no refunds getting back from the hotels and airlines. Remember, do your bits.”

Turkey and Azerbaijan issued statements on May 8 in which both nations expressed support for Pakistan and criticized India’s airstrikes targeting terror camps. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the operation as a “provocative step,” while Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended sympathies to the families reportedly affected by the strikes. The statements drew sharp criticism across Indian social media platforms, intensifying public anger and fueling a growing call to boycott Turkey.

IANS

Pakistan FM says ceasefire could be under threat if India refuses to reverse IWT suspension
Top LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

