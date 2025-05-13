Tuesday, May 13, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Trinamool Cong flays MDA govt’s repeated failure to streamline ‘CUET centre chaos’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 13: The opposition Trinamool Congress on Tuesday criticised the MDA government over the recurring CUET-UG exam centre chaos, calling it a “manufactured mess” and a failure that has now become routine.

TMC leader Richard Marak said it was unacceptable that, for the third year in a row, students from across Meghalaya are being forced to travel to distant centres in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and even Kolkata.

“Students are suffering due to the state government’s continued failure to ensure adequate CUET-UG exam centres within the state,” he said, adding that the burden on rural and poor families is immense.

“This is not a sudden crisis, it’s a predictable collapse. The government knew what was needed: more certified centres with sufficient computer nodes. Instead, the Education Minister is now scrambling with letters to the NTA after allocations are done. That’s not leadership, it’s damage control,” Marak said.

He dismissed the Chief Minister’s public appeal to the Union Education Minister as mere optics. “This government is responding to a fire it refused to put out. For three years, they’ve had the same homework and every year, they’ve failed.”

Even the Education Department’s recent move to send 200 nodes for inspection drew flak. “Why now? Why not months ago? Why wait for students to suffer?” he questioned.

Calling for a dedicated task force by June 2025, Marak said the solution lies in planning, coordination and political will not lip service. “Our children’s future is not a stage for photo ops. This is not just a shortcoming; it’s a betrayal. Meghalaya deserves better than a government that wakes up only after the damage is done.”

Previous article
Aaranyak announces Media Fellowship on ‘Nature, people and way of life’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aaranyak announces Media Fellowship on ‘Nature, people and way of life’

Guwahati, May 13: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation orgnisation in India is offering a media fellowship for young...
NATIONAL

Top LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

Srinagar, May 13: In a major success for the joint forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the operational chief...
INTERNATIONAL

Rupali Ganguly becomes first celebrity to call for Turkey boycott amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Mumbai, May 13: Television star Rupali Ganguly has become the first Indian celebrity to publicly call for a...
NATIONAL

Pakistan FM says ceasefire could be under threat if India refuses to reverse IWT suspension

Islamabad, May 13: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the ceasefire between...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aaranyak announces Media Fellowship on ‘Nature, people and way of life’

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 13: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation orgnisation...

Top LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 13: In a major success for the...

Rupali Ganguly becomes first celebrity to call for Turkey boycott amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 13: Television star Rupali Ganguly has become...
Load more

Popular news

Aaranyak announces Media Fellowship on ‘Nature, people and way of life’

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 13: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation orgnisation...

Top LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 13: In a major success for the...

Rupali Ganguly becomes first celebrity to call for Turkey boycott amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 13: Television star Rupali Ganguly has become...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge