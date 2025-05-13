Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Aaranyak announces Media Fellowship on ‘Nature, people and way of life’

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, May 13: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation orgnisation in India is offering a media fellowship for young media professionals to gain experience in reporting the environment, life and livelihoods of rural indigenous communities living in forest or forest fringe villages.

The purpose of the fellowship is that the fellows understand the human-nature relationship, natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods, and community-based ecocultural tourism, leading to creative stories covering sustainable development and biodiversity conservation that promote living tradition and coexistence with nature.

A total of 8 (eight) fellows will be awarded with the fellowship with a fellowship amount of INR 40000 each. All fellows will receive an orientation and crafted mentorship from senior media professionals. While field work will be facilitated through local guides.

Who can apply?

Young media professionals working for print media, digital media, broadcast media, and magazines in Bodo, Karbi, Assamese, English, Bengali and other languages can apply. Freelance media professionals are also eligible to apply.

The applicants must be between 25 to 35 years in age and must be a resident of Assam. They must have keen interest in environmental journalism, desire to explore positive grassroots stories by living with the local and demonstrate creative writing with stories published in different media.

The research driven conservation giant strongly encourages media professionals working in the sixth schedule areas of Assam to apply in the fellowship. Applicants belonging to 6th Schedule areas and Indigenous Communities will get relaxation of 5 years on higher age limit.

The working media persons need to apply through proper channels. All applicants need to provide two referee statements from senior professionals who know his/her work. While women applicants are highly encouraged to apply for the fellowship.

Period for fellowship

The total fellowship period is for three months. The fellows need to mandatorily spend 10 days or more for fieldwork and complete deskwork and publish stories during the rest of the 50 days.

Proposed Spatial focus

The organisation proposed the spatial focus area as Kohora and Diring area in Rongmongve Block in Karbi Anglong district, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Assam and Fringe villages of Bhuyanpara Range, Manas National Park and Daodhora Reserve Forest in Baksa district of BTR, Assam.

How to apply

To know more about it and apply, the interested media person can visit — https://aaranyak.org/announcement/

Last date of application
May 25, 2025

 

