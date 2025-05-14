Wednesday, May 14, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

6G will be 100 times more powerful than 5G: Minister

New Delhi, May 14:  The government on Wednesday emphasised the groundbreaking potential of 6G technology, describing it as ‘100 times more powerful’ than its predecessor 5G. Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by 5G, such as high data usage and limited available spectrum, but assured that these hurdles are part of the inherent nature of evolving technology.

“5G has been hugely successful, and 6G will be a completely different network, 100 times more powerful, with latency reduced to sub-milliseconds,” he told IANS. The minister stressed that 6G will be a game-changer, with built-in AI that will revolutionise industries and everyday life. He further explained that while 5G applications, such as using Wi-Fi networks in every village, have seen early adoption, 6G will be a monumental leap.

“Unlike the transition from 4G to 5G, which was significant, the leap to 6G will be completely transformative,” Dr Pemmasani stated. Although he acknowledged that 6G might first attract early adopters, he is confident that the technology will become mainstream over time, with a wide array of innovative applications emerging.

The ‘Bharat 6G 2025’ conference is part of India’s strategy to not only adopt but also lead the global development of 6G technology. The minister reaffirmed the government’s vision, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, to make India a global leader in 6G by 2030.

This vision includes partnerships with countries like Japan, Singapore, and Finland, along with an emphasis on AI, terahertz communication, and intelligent networks. The minister emphasised that 6G will not only push technological boundaries but also drive social and economic progress across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a key player in shaping global 6G standards, fostering innovation, and driving digital transformation.

