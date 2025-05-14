Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Aamir Khan faces backlash for posting about Operation Sindoor just hours before his film trailer launch

Mumbai, May 14: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has come under intense scrutiny on social media after the trailer for his upcoming film “Sitaare Zameen Par” was released. Netizens flooded the comments section with boycott calls, slamming the actor for his delayed reaction to Operation Sindoor—a major strike by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Many users questioned his long silence on the matter and criticized the timing of his post, suggesting it was conveniently aligned with his film’s promotions. On May 12, Aamir Khan Productions shared a post on their X handle that read, “Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind.”

Reacting to the timing of his post, one user commented, “Because his movie’s trailer was going to release today, this is what the b@stard did yesterday. Until then he was quiet!” Another said, “All cause he has a movie releasing soon. Too late!.”

A third irate user wrote, “Boycott his movie. That’s what we should do.” One of the comments read, “The best way to teach these ungrateful people are only by boycotting them & their movies.”

Bollywood A-listers have faced intense trolling for their silence on critical national issues, with many being called out for not speaking up on matters such as Operation Sindoor. A few days ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan faced widespread criticism over his silence on Operation Sindoor and other significant events.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Amitabh has been active on his X (formerly Twitter) account, but his posts have raised more questions than answers. The legendary actor has shared nearly 20 blank tweets, simply posting numbers without any accompanying text. His latest cryptic post read, “T 5355 – The silent X chromosome… deciding the brain (sic),” further fueling speculation and criticism.

Even Salman Khan found himself at the center of online backlash after tweeting and then deleting a post about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. While he expressed happiness over the ceasefire agreement, many netizens questioned his silence on Operation Sindoor. While he expressed happiness over the ceasefire agreement, many questioned his silence on Operation Sindoor.

IANS

Four days after ceasefire understanding, Pakistan repatriates BSF jawan to India
6G will be 100 times more powerful than 5G: Minister
Related articles

NATIONAL

MP: Hindu girl students sexually exploited, says NHRC

Bhopal, May 14: Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo said on Wednesday that Hindu...
NATIONAL

Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years

New Delhi, May 14: Installed capacity of storage-backed renewable energy (RE) in India is likely to increase to...
NATIONAL

India successfully tests hard-kill counter-swarm drone system ‘Bhargavastra’

New Delhi, May 14: India achieved a significant milestone in its counter-drone capabilities with the successful test firing...
News

Indian stock market ends higher, defence sector remains resilient

Mumbai, May 14: Indian stock markets ended Wednesday’s session on a strong note, supported by gains in metal,...

