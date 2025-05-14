Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Four days after ceasefire understanding, Pakistan repatriates BSF jawan to India

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, May 14: Four days after the ceasefire understanding, Pakistan on Wednesday released Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was captured and held captive on April 23.

He was handed over to India at 10.30 a.m. through the Joint Check Post Attari in Punjab. Shaw is attached to the BSF’s 182 Battalion, deployed along the international border in Punjab.

“Today at 1030 hrs, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border,” the BSF said. “Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers,” the paramilitary force said.

Inspector General (IG), Punjab Frontier, BSF, Atul Fulzele, told the media that the jawan, Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was repatriated to India. “The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” he added.

Shaw was captured a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, as he had inadvertently crossed the international border along with his service weapon. He was immediately detained by Pakistani forces and remained in their custody amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Shaw is a resident of Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The jawan’s wife had travelled to Punjab to pursue the case with BSF officers. After the jawan’s return to India, the Trinamool Congress wrote on X, “Home at last. After days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally been repatriated.

“Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to his wife multiple times, offering reassurance and support during the ordeal. We wish Purnam a full recovery from the trauma he endured and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones.”

IANS

