Wednesday, May 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt approves VPP’s Makdoh as nominated KHADC MDC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 13: The state government has approved the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council’s (KHADC) proposal to appoint Mathew Kenneth Makdoh, VPP member from Ri-Bhoi, as a nominated Member of District Council (MDC).
This was confirmed by KHADC Executive Member in charge of the Land department, Powell Sohkhlet, following a meeting between a KHADC delegation — led by Chief Executive Member Shemborlang Rynjah — and Deputy Chief Minister in charge of District Council Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, Sohkhlet stated that the Deputy Chief Minister had informed the delegation that the government had accepted the council’s proposal and that an official notification regarding Makdoh’s appointment would be issued soon.
Sohkhlet also commended the NPP-led MDA government for endorsing the council’s recommendation, noting that previous administrations had, at times, overlooked similar proposals.
“I am genuinely pleased that the government has set a positive precedent by giving due consideration to the council’s recommendation,” he said. Makdoh had recently contested the KHADC election from Nongpoh as a VPP candidate but lost to Rona Khymdeit of the NPP.
Meeting to address issues with schemes for ADCs soon
Deputy CM Tynsong, on the other hand, assured that he will soon convene a meeting with officials from the Urban Affairs and Community & Rural Development departments to address issues related to schemes sanctioned for the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.
Tynsong, who also holds the District Council Affairs portfolio, gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah. The meeting was held at his Secretariat office and was also attended by JHADC Leader of Opposition Andrew Awhai Shullai.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC Executive Member in charge of the Development Department, Powell Sohkhlet, explained that MDCs representing urban constituencies in both KHADC and JHADC are currently excluded from the benefits of the 15th Finance Commission schemes because their areas fall under municipal jurisdictions.
He noted that the schemes are designed for areas under Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), and as a result, urban MDCs are left out. According to him, this has raised concerns among MDCs representing urban areas, who feel they should also be entitled to a share of the funds as integral members of the council.
Sohkhlet added that such issues did not arise in the past when proposals were submitted offline. At that time, MDCs from urban areas also received funds under the same schemes. However, complications began with the introduction of the e-Gram Swaraj portal, which requires online submission of scheme proposals and Utilisation Certificates (UCs) using specific codes.
“We are unable to upload proposals for urban areas because the portal does not accept them,” Sohkhlet said, explaining that the system only recognizes areas under RLBs, not Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
He concluded by saying they are now waiting to see whether the government can find a solution, while acknowledging that current guidelines limit the scheme to rural areas only.

 

Previous article
5-day IIM event for young NE entrepreneurs gets under way
Next article
TMC chief urges Education Ministry to sack NEHU VC
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HC orders govt to put up fresh tender for supply of CGI sheets

SHILLONG, May 13: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to float a fresh tender for...
MEGHALAYA

Alleged scam in GHADC: MDC files FIR with DGP

SHILLONG, May 13: Alleging large-scale corruption, fraud, and financial mismanagement in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC),...
MEGHALAYA

Railways: NPP renews appeal to VPP, Cong to join all-party panel

SHILLONG, May 13: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday made a fresh appeal to the VPP and...
NATIONAL

Trump hyphenates India, Pakistan; Congress questions PMO’s silence

New Delhi, May 13: With US President Donald Trump reiterating his claims about having “successfully brokered” a “ceasefire”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HC orders govt to put up fresh tender for supply of CGI sheets

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: The Meghalaya High Court has directed...

Alleged scam in GHADC: MDC files FIR with DGP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: Alleging large-scale corruption, fraud, and financial...

Railways: NPP renews appeal to VPP, Cong to join all-party panel

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

Popular news

HC orders govt to put up fresh tender for supply of CGI sheets

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: The Meghalaya High Court has directed...

Alleged scam in GHADC: MDC files FIR with DGP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: Alleging large-scale corruption, fraud, and financial...

Railways: NPP renews appeal to VPP, Cong to join all-party panel

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 13: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge