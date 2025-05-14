Meghalaya gears up for plastic-free National Games: Conrad

Shillong, May 14: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma today announced that the next 39th National Games, which will be held in Meghalaya, will be plastic free with plans to host a completely biodegradable National Games. This commitment was highlighted in a recent address by the Chief Minister, who shared exciting developments in the state’s efforts to combat plastic waste at Nongpiyur Government LP School.

The Chief Minister visited the school and area is to inspect toilet which was made of single use plastic waste through S.U.P.E.R CAMPAIGN 2024 (Single Use Plastic Eco Recycling) of which is an initiative by My Meghalaya My Pride & GreenAmmo in collaboration with Directorate of School Education & Literacy and State Project Office SEMAM-Samagra Shiksha Govt of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister on a larger vision announced a substantial investment of approximately Rs 1890 crores in a state-of-the-art factory that will produce starch-based bags and even bottles. These compostable alternatives aim to replace traditional plastics, marking a major step towards environmental sustainability. “My target is that the National Games should be completely biodegradable,” the Chief Minister stated, emphasizing the urgency and importance of this initiative.

The upcoming National Games serve as a pivotal point for Meghalaya’s commitment to environmental responsibility. By investing in biodegradable alternatives and supporting innovative recycling initiatives, the state is not only aiming for a successful sporting event but also setting a powerful example for the rest of the nation in embracing sustainable practices.

The company involved has already conducted a survey and is keen to establish the plant in Meghalaya, seeking support from the state government – a project the Chief Minister wholeheartedly endorsed. This initiative positions Meghalaya as a pioneering state in the adoption of such sustainable solutions.

While acknowledging the complexities of a complete plastic ban, which extends beyond just bags to items like chip wrappers and chocolate packaging, the Chief Minister emphasized a phased approach, highlighting the need for community involvement alongside government intervention.

Adding to this vision of a greener Meghalaya, Nicholas Kharkamni from Super Campaign, Meghalaya Shillong, presented an inspiring and practical project focused on recycling plastic waste within schools. His innovative approach involves using collected plastic to build essential infrastructure like toilets, demonstrating a tangible solution for waste management while promoting health and safety. The Chief Minister lauded this initiative, recognizing its contribution to both environmental sustainability and community well-being.

The event also had the presence of collaborators including MLA and advisor to the Government of Meghalaya Hamlet Dohling, Director of School Education and Literacy, J A Marvin, the Sub Divisional School Education Officer, headmasters, and teachers of Nongpiyur Government Lower Primary School. Chief Minister also gave his commitment for procurement of musical instruments for the school.