Discretionary funds best for community welfare programmes: Conrad

By: Bureau

Shillong, May 14: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today said that the discretionary funds – Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) and Chief Minister’s Special Fund (CMSF) is one of the best schemes, as it allows the government to initiated community welfare and development programmes.

“The scheme is flexible, transparent and allows various development interventions across the state,” he said, while addressing at a programme held at Don Bosco Sunny Side, Shillong.

Under both the schemes, the Chief Minister’s aided by the Chief Minister’s office and Chief Minister’s secretariat monitors development and welfare activities across the state. The funds released under the schemes to various community organisation, non-government organisation and social organisation has far reaching impact in the society.

“I am very proud to inform that this scheme, if you ask me, after seeing all the schemes in the government of Meghalaya, I would rate this as being one of the best schemes,” he said.

He informed that the funds allows for a variety of projects, from basic amenities to infrastructure improvements, ensuring that specific community needs are met.

Handing over P.A. systems, solar panel and chairs to Dorbar Shnong Sawmer of Upper Shillong locality, he said, “This is my locality, I feel at home, and therefore it is even more special for me today to be here with all of you.”

He remarked that the scheme is disbursed within a record time, and there are instances where the scheme was sanctioned within 2 hours. “The scheme allows transfer of money directly to the beneficiaries,” he added.

An amount of ₹20,79,323 was sanctioned for the Dorbar, which included installation of 120 numbers of solar lights, provision of 600 numbers of plastic chairs, Setting up a P.A. system for public announcement.

“Let me assure you that this is not the end. I will be very, very happy to continue to support the Dorbar and all the members and the public at large for all the other future developments also”, he said.

He also said that issues concerning the community will be resolved, and the process to construct water tank in the locality will be initiated.

He also announced that different infrastructure, including musical equipment will be provided to youth organisation of the locality. “Music is something I want to promote, you know, at every level, because I believe that our youth, they love music, they want to be a part of something to do with music, but they don’t get the support that they require,” he added.

