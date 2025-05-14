Railways: NPP renews appeal to VPP, Cong to join all-party panel

SHILLONG, May 13: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday made a fresh appeal to the VPP and the Congress to engage in constructive dialogue over the proposed introduction of railways in the state by becoming a part of the all-party committee.

The ruling party expressed disappointment over the reluctance of the VPP and the Congress to participate in the all-party committee meeting, citing media reports about their unwillingness to join in the discussions.

NPP spokesperson HM Shangpliang said railway connectivity could improve livelihoods and uplift the local economy, and urges everyone to recognize the potential benefits of the railway system.

He made it clear that the government does not want Shillong to be the only state capital in India to remain off the railway grid.

Shangpliang acknowledged public apprehensions over the potential increase in influx, but made it clear that the state needs railways for development.

“The key lies in establishing a system that allows the state to benefit from the railway while also addressing the influx issue. The NPP is prepared to recommend specific mechanisms to manage and regulate influx effectively, aiming to ensure the state benefits from the railway system while safeguarding against any negative consequences of an influx,” he said.

Beyond the all-party committee, Shangpliang urged the government to hold consultations with traditional institutions and community leaders like Syiems, Sordars, Wahadadars, Dollois, pressure groups, and civil society organisations to reach a consensus on how the state can benefit from the railways and establish the best mechanisms to address the issue of influx.