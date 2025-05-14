Alleged scam in GHADC: MDC files FIR with DGP

SHILLONG, May 13: Alleging large-scale corruption, fraud, and financial mismanagement in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Tura MDC Bernard N Marak has filed an FIR with Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, seeking immediate criminal proceedings against the perpetrators.

In FIR, Marak accused Sumit Kumar Jain Bohra of fraudulently representing himself as a Chartered Accountant (CA) and being unlawfully engaged by GHADC as a consultant. The FIR alleges that this fraudulent engagement resulted in serious irregularities involving tax evasion, money laundering, and misuse of Central funds granted under the Agreed Text for Settlement signed with the ANVC in 2014.

Marak pointed out that GHADC records refer to Sumit Jain as a CA despite no valid credentials, terming it a deliberate cover-up by the Executive Committee. He further alleged that Jain has been running a consultancy firm in Tura without a valid Trading for Non-Tribal (TNT) license, a mandatory requirement under GHADC laws.

The complaint also draws attention to a show-cause notice issued by the Central GST Department for suspected tax evasion. According to the FIR, the GHADC agreed to pay Jain a consultancy fee amounting to Rs 8 crore plus three additional instalments, nearly equivalent to Rs 32.04 crore in GST liabilities indicated in the MoU between the two parties.

This, Marak claimed, was a calculated move to divert public funds under the guise of consultancy payments.

Despite the council’s ongoing financial distress, where even staff salaries remain unpaid, the FIR notes that the GHADC chose to prioritise a questionable consultancy payout.

Marak has demanded registration of offences under sections involving cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, the Prevention of Corruption Act, Money Laundering Act, and the GST Act.

Calling for urgent action, Marak urged the police chief to register the FIR, freeze financial transactions linked to the Rs 8-crore consultancy payout, and begin proceedings against all individuals involved, including GHADC members.

He also sought a formal investigation report and measures to prevent political interference in the case.

A set of supporting documents, including Executive Committee proceedings, TNT compliance records, the CGST show-cause notice, and a copy of the controversial MoU, were attached with the complaint.