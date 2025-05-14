Trump hyphenates India, Pakistan; Congress questions PMO’s silence

New Delhi, May 13: With US President Donald Trump reiterating his claims about having “successfully brokered” a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan, the Congress on Tuesday said he was not only hyphenating the two countries but also comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

The Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared a clip of Trump’s comments during an event in Saudi Arabia.

“US president says it again: ‘I used trade to make a deal between them, and they agreed’. Not only is Donald Trump hyphenating India with Pakistan, he is comparing Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif,” he said in the caption.

He asked if such a comparison was acceptable to the PMO.

Professionals’ Congress and Data Analytics chairman Praveen Chakravarty took a swipe at the government, saying, “Pakistan’s prime minister and India’s prime minister are equal. Pakistan and India are equal powers’. Who is saying this? Prime Minister Modi’s ‘good friend’ President Trump.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also shared Trump’s remarks in Saudi Arabia on X and took a dig at the government.

“This narrative wasn’t part of the syllabus,” he said.

“My greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I don’t like war. We have the greatest military, by the way, in the history of the world,” Trump said.

He added: “Both India and Pakistan have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, good leaders, smart leaders. And it all stopped.”

He urged India to “go out to dinner” with Pakistan and said “both nations are getting along well together”. (Agencies)