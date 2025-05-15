Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) has called on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to convene the Academic Council (AC) meeting to address pressing issues at the university level.
The meeting is crucial for the approval of syllabi for the fourth year of the undergraduate programme, granting of new and renewal of existing affiliations, and amendments to affiliation ordinances and regulations to align with the new curriculum framework.
The MCPC is deeply concerned about the ongoing developments in the university, as NEHU plays a pivotal role in Meghalaya’s higher education system with approximately 85 affiliated institutions and nearly 75,000 students enrolled.
The council expressed gratitude for the Examinations Department of NEHU and Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, Controller of Examinations, for successfully conducting the Undergraduate Odd Semester Examinations in November and December 2024,  including the first-ever examination for the 26 Vocational Training Courses introduced under the new UG Curriculum Framework under NEP 2020. The Examinations Department has also taken proactive steps to engage with affiliated colleges on key academic issues, including addressing matters related to Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and framing internship guidelines for the upcoming semester, the MCPC added.

Previous article
NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could receive fresh investment up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore...
MEGHALAYA

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take a series of...
MEGHALAYA

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not been successful in attracting foreign investments in Meghalaya, according...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027

SHILLONG, May 14: The 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted by Meghalaya will be plastic-free, with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not...
Load more

Popular news

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge