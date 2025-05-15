Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) has called on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to convene the Academic Council (AC) meeting to address pressing issues at the university level.

The meeting is crucial for the approval of syllabi for the fourth year of the undergraduate programme, granting of new and renewal of existing affiliations, and amendments to affiliation ordinances and regulations to align with the new curriculum framework.

The MCPC is deeply concerned about the ongoing developments in the university, as NEHU plays a pivotal role in Meghalaya’s higher education system with approximately 85 affiliated institutions and nearly 75,000 students enrolled.

The council expressed gratitude for the Examinations Department of NEHU and Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, Controller of Examinations, for successfully conducting the Undergraduate Odd Semester Examinations in November and December 2024, including the first-ever examination for the 26 Vocational Training Courses introduced under the new UG Curriculum Framework under NEP 2020. The Examinations Department has also taken proactive steps to engage with affiliated colleges on key academic issues, including addressing matters related to Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and framing internship guidelines for the upcoming semester, the MCPC added.