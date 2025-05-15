Meghalaya expects 18 lakh tourists this year

Guwahati, May 15: Meghalaya Government is targeting to get around 18 lakh tourists this year with many tourists now opting for North East and Meghalaya after the recent violent incidents in Jammu& Kashmir.

Commissioner & Secretary of Tourism Department, CVD Diengdoh said that 16 lakh tourists visited Meghalaya last year and these tourists stayed in the state for at least one day.

In the pre-COVID times, Meghalaya had received around 12 lakh tourists.

Diengdoh said that the tourist footfalls have increased in the state following the recent incidents in Kashmir and now and tourists from across the country are visiting Meghalaya with improved connectivity to the state.

He also said that tourists who visit Meghalaya are not only visiting famous places like Dawki and Sohra but they are spreading to other locations.

It was informed that Mawphanlur is now packed with tourists and the Government is trying to create new tourist destinations to ensure that tourists also visit other areas of the state.

In addition, the official also informed that the work on the Shillong Ropeway project has already started and the project will connect Shillong with Shillong view point which is a famous tourist spot

In addition, eco-tourism projects like resorts and integrated Hospitality and convention Centres are also being constructed.

One of the most iconic project which will further boost tourism infrastructure in the state is the skywalk project in Mawkdok view point which will further enhance tourists experience in the state.