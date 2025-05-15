High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take a series of measures for containing the use of plastic in their respective districts.

While hearing a PIL on Wednesday, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, directed them to continue to carry out awareness camps indicating the adverse effects of plastic.

Further, they were directed to inform and convince people through public announcement, advertisements, billboards, wall writing, other media that the use of plastic is detrimental to personal health, environment and ecological system.

“Give reasonable time to persons who have already procured and have possession of plastic less than 120 microns to return the items to the seller or to dispose them of hygienically. Plastic of less than 120 microns width should not be permitted to be manufactured in the State,” the bench said in an order.

“The State should take all steps to prevent its clandestine manufacture and…identify and inspect places where they are in frequent use, seize them and deal with the offenders appropriately. For this purpose, administrative orders may be issued,” the order further read.

The bench directed the respondent administration through the rank of Secretary to collect all the reports from the Deputy Commissioners and file a report in the court by June 20.

The PIL was admitted and entertained in August 2024 by a bench presided over by the then Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan. It was of the view that although plastic was being used for a very long time for storage of materials, its negative qualities were so significant that time had come to totally ban its use. It had directed the state government to take measures in that direction.

The matter came before the bench of Chief Justice Mukerji and Justice Diengdoh on November 21, 2024. It appreciated the views taken by the previous bench.

“Nevertheless, we expressed the view that for a long period of time, plastic was being used as a very inexpensive material to store goods and items in containers, bags, bottles and so on. We felt that in the absence of a viable substitute, sudden and total ban of plastic might jeopradise the economic life of this State,” the bench said.

Taking note of the adverse effect of plastic on the ecosystem and environment, the bench said plastic waste cannot be easily recycled or safely destroyed. It causes waste management problems due to its long natural life. Plastic chokes waterbodies and the drainage system resulting in the accumulation of garbage in public places, the bench said.

Further, it said the government advocate was directed to file a report in the form of an affidavit showing the actions taken in terms of the said order.

Additional Advocate General T Yangi B on Wednesday filed a report dated 11th March, 2025 in terms of the order. After perusing it, the bench found that action was taken only in a major portion of East Khasi Hills district. Hardly any action was taken in the remaining 11 districts of the state, the bench said.

Stating that the report indicates that only awareness camps have been held in most of the places, the bench said members of the public have been made aware of the illegality in the use of plastic of 120 microns or more.

“We did not find that any real action has been taken to ensure removal of this description of plastic products from the market. Positive and effective steps for removal of these items from the market would be the first step towards having a society without plastic and with its replacement by an equivalent substitute available at an equivalent price,” the bench ordered.