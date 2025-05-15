Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not been successful in attracting foreign investments in Meghalaya, according to a report from the three-day “Act East Business Summit” held in March, the primary reason for this being the lack of connectivity in the state.

Delegates from Japan, Germany, UAE, Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines suggested that Meghalaya needs to strengthen its connectivity, ease business processes, and sharpen its investment pitch to become a significant economic player in Northeast India.

They proposed a blueprint for progress, identifying gaps in infrastructure, digital access, skill development, and regulatory clarity. One of the most impactful proposals was the formation of a dedicated think tank comprising ASEAN country representatives to assess and recommend investment opportunities across key sectors like tourism, agriculture, handloom, and renewable energy.

Connectivity was a central focus during the summit, with international voices emphasizing the need for urgent upgrades to road networks, air travel routes, and cross-border trade corridors, especially through Bangladesh.

The Baljek Airport was flagged as a priority for development, and proposals for international flights were highlighted as essential for unlocking tourism and trade potential. Japan highlighted the importance of “triple connectivity,” focusing on hard (infrastructure), soft (digital systems), and human (skills and entrepreneurship).

Germany and Australia highlighted Meghalaya’s under-leveraged tourism and culture sectors, suggesting investment in eco-tourism infrastructure and support for artisanal industries.

Thailand and UAE reinforced the need for seamless air and road connectivity to integrate Meghalaya into larger Indo-ASEAN trade routes.

In addition to highlighting policy and infrastructure synergy, the Philippines promoted synchronised laws, better inland transportation via Bangladesh, and increased collaboration in digital innovation, sports, and food processing. The nation contended that they might be Meghalaya’s gateways to regional economic systems.

Additionally, ethical migration and skill development were highlighted. Germany demanded language instruction and certification programs to prepare Meghalaya’s workers for STEM and international healthcare possibilities. This was linked to a more comprehensive plan to build job pipelines with options for long-term relocation overseas.

All nations agreed that in order for Meghalaya to firmly establish itself as a top investment destination in the Indo-Pacific region, it must “act” and make investments in connectivity, streamline regulations, and enhance its distinctive value proposition.