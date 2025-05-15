Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not been successful in attracting foreign investments in Meghalaya, according to a report from the three-day “Act East Business Summit” held in March, the primary reason for this being the lack of connectivity in the state.
Delegates from Japan, Germany, UAE, Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines suggested that Meghalaya needs to strengthen its connectivity, ease business processes, and sharpen its investment pitch to become a significant economic player in Northeast India.
They proposed a blueprint for progress, identifying gaps in infrastructure, digital access, skill development, and regulatory clarity. One of the most impactful proposals was the formation of a dedicated think tank comprising ASEAN country representatives to assess and recommend investment opportunities across key sectors like tourism, agriculture, handloom, and renewable energy.
Connectivity was a central focus during the summit, with international voices emphasizing the need for urgent upgrades to road networks, air travel routes, and cross-border trade corridors, especially through Bangladesh.
The Baljek Airport was flagged as a priority for development, and proposals for international flights were highlighted as essential for unlocking tourism and trade potential. Japan highlighted the importance of “triple connectivity,” focusing on hard (infrastructure), soft (digital systems), and human (skills and entrepreneurship).
Germany and Australia highlighted Meghalaya’s under-leveraged tourism and culture sectors, suggesting investment in eco-tourism infrastructure and support for artisanal industries.
Thailand and UAE reinforced the need for seamless air and road connectivity to integrate Meghalaya into larger Indo-ASEAN trade routes.
In addition to highlighting policy and infrastructure synergy, the Philippines promoted synchronised laws, better inland transportation via Bangladesh, and increased collaboration in digital innovation, sports, and food processing. The nation contended that they might be Meghalaya’s gateways to regional economic systems.
Additionally, ethical migration and skill development were highlighted. Germany demanded language instruction and certification programs to prepare Meghalaya’s workers for STEM and international healthcare possibilities. This was linked to a more comprehensive plan to build job pipelines with options for long-term relocation overseas.
All nations agreed that in order for Meghalaya to firmly establish itself as a top investment destination in the Indo-Pacific region, it must “act” and make investments in connectivity, streamline regulations, and enhance its distinctive value proposition.

Previous article
CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027
Next article
High Court seeks curbs on plastic use
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) has called on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to...
MEGHALAYA

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could receive fresh investment up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore...
MEGHALAYA

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take a series of...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027

SHILLONG, May 14: The 39th National Games 2027 to be hosted by Meghalaya will be plastic-free, with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge