Thursday, May 15, 2025
Meghalaya CM inaugurates office of SIROBILT Software

Shillong, May 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today inaugurated the new office of SIROBILT Software Services Pvt. Ltd., a US-based technology solutions company, at the IT Park in Mawdiangdiang, Shillong.

“SIROBILT’s presence in the region marks a significant step forward for our local IT ecosystem. The company plans to recruit up to 300 software professionals, creating valuable opportunities for our youth and boosting employment in the tech sector,” the chief minister said.

SIROBILT is the fifth company to set up operations at the Shillong Tech Park. The establishment of the new office marks the full occupancy of Phase-I at the IT park.

“The presence of global and national IT players is helping to position Meghalaya as a preferred destination for technology businesses. The state has skilled human resources, and the government is supporting IT enabled services, which will open opportunities for the youth of the state,” he added.

The chief minister said that the government is making sustained investments in the IT sector as part of its broader vision to create a digitally empowered and economically self-reliant youth population.

The expansion of the Shillong Tech Park (Phase – II) will attract more IT companies, start-ups, and establishment of skill development hubs focussed on digital technologies, such as AI, blockchain and cloud computing.

The chief minister also informed that the government is supporting start-ups and companies willing to invest in the IT sector.

“Meghalaya’s youth are its greatest asset. Through our investments in digital infrastructure, capacity building, and public-private partnerships, we are unlocking their potential and enabling them to be part of the global tech revolution,” the chief minister added.

