Thursday, May 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya nursing student found dead in RIMS Imphal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 14: A 21-year-old nursing student from Meghalaya was found dead in her hostel room at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Abiel Sachiana Ch Marak, a fourth-semester B.Sc. Nursing student and a native of West Garo Hills, Ukhrul Times reported.
According to sources, Abiel’s absence during the routine morning roll call at 7:30 AM raised concerns among fellow students, prompting a search of her room.
Authorities said she was found hanging in one of the unused rooms in Hostel No. 2.
A team from Lamphel police station, along with personnel from the Manipur Forensic Sciences Department, arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.
Her body was subsequently moved to the RIMS morgue for a post-mortem examination.
While preliminary observations suggest the possibility of suicide, officials stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy.
A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is currently under way.

