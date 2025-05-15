UDP backs Dhar over HNLC funding claims

SHILLONG, May 14: The UDP has dismissed allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar of funding the banned HNLC during his time in the Congress. UDP leader Titosstarwell Chyne on Wednesday stated that allegations can be made against anyone but require proof.

He suggested that an inquiry into the case depends on the state government’s view of the matter.

Dhar has dismissed the HNLC allegations as “false and baseless”.

The VPP has demanded an immediate probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Dhar’s removal from the Cabinet.