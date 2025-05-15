Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

UDP backs Dhar over HNLC funding claims

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 14: The UDP has dismissed allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar of funding the banned HNLC during his time in the Congress. UDP leader Titosstarwell Chyne on Wednesday stated that allegations can be made against anyone but require proof.
He suggested that an inquiry into the case depends on the state government’s view of the matter.
Dhar has dismissed the HNLC allegations as “false and baseless”.
The VPP has demanded an immediate probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Dhar’s removal from the Cabinet.

Previous article
Meghalaya nursing student found dead in RIMS Imphal
Next article
CM promises plastic-free National Games in 2027
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) has called on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to...
MEGHALAYA

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could receive fresh investment up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore...
MEGHALAYA

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to take a series of...
MEGHALAYA

Connectivity woes keep M’laya away from foreign investments

SHILLONG, May 14: The Act East policy has not been successful in attracting foreign investments in Meghalaya, according...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for Academic Council meet of NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 14: The Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC)...

NE states likely to get investment of over 2.5 lakh cr

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, May 14: The emerging Northeastern regions could...

High Court seeks curbs on plastic use

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 14: The High Court of Meghalaya has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge