MLCU to introduce 5-year integrated undergraduate programme

Shillong, May 15: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) will introduce new five-year integrated undergraduate and diploma programmes starting from the upcoming academic session.

This initiative comes in response to the need for expanding access to higher education, particularly in light of the impressive pass percentages in the SSLC and HSSLC examinations conducted by the MBoSE.

Announcing the development on Thursday, MLCU Registrar Dr. Iadonlang Tynsong stated that the new programmes have been designed to reflect the evolving educational landscape and meet the aspirations of young students seeking quality higher education and strong career prospects.

“This initiative is not merely about launching new courses—it’s about creating new opportunities,” he said.

The MLCU Registrars also observed, “With the commendable academic performance of Class 10 and 12 students across various streams this year, there is a pressing need to enhance access to quality higher education.”

MLCU Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Larilin Kharpuri highlighted the findings from institutional research and community engagement, which revealed a growing concern: many students may find it difficult to gain admission into existing institutions due to limited availability of seats.

“To bridge this gap, we are introducing career-relevant undergraduate programmes tailored to students’ ambitions and the demands of today’s job market,” she said.

Dr. Kharpuri also noted that the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes reducing dropout rates and ensuring universal access to education at all levels.

The following new programmes will be available:- Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com with focused on CA/CS/Taxation/Banking and Insurance/Accounting and Financing), Bachelor of Arts in English, with Smart Media and Multisensory Cultural Expression, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Sociology, and Economics (PSE), Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports, Bachelor of Visual Arts, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Food, and Wellness and Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Development.

According to the MLCU Vice Chancellor, these programmes are interdisciplinary, skills-focused, and aligned with employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, and pathways for further academic study.

In addition to the undergraduate programmes, the university will also offer a 2-Year Diploma, followed by a 3-Year Undergraduate Degree, with an option to continue into a 4-Year Honours track.

This flexible structure is designed to support students who may need more time to explore their academic interests while building a strong foundation for future studies or employment.

“We’re introducing these programmes at a minimal fee to ensure they are accessible and inclusive for students from all backgrounds,” said Dr. Kharpuri.

To further support the first batch of incoming students, MLCU is offering a 50% discount on total fees for the UG programmes, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the five-year integrated UG programme, the university will charge a minimal fee for the initial two-year diploma phase.

“We hope this gesture makes higher education more accessible and encourages students to take confident steps toward their future,” she added.