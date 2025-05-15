Thursday, May 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya generates surplus power now: Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 15 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondol on Thursday said that the State has become power surplus and self reliant. He, however, cautioned that change in weather pattern and sudden technical errors may threaten it.

Mondol said that all the power generating units of the State are working to optimum. He said from being power deficit once, the State power scenario has become power surplus and while the generation is 360.75 mega watt, the State is getting its central utility share as part of the power agreement.

